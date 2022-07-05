Another part of Klondike Hwy partially closed, this one due to flooding

There's been another partial closure on Yukon highways Monday – the North Klondike Highway near Horse Creek Road is down to one lane traffic after flooded that part of the highway.

Resident Darren Holcombe said he was passing through the area when he saw a few cars stopped. Then, he said he saw water flooding onto the road.

"The water is pouring across the road, kind of eating away around the culvert where all the gravel is," he said.

He spent about an hour there, watching to see what would happen.

"There's a couple of metal railings along the highway and all waters running through that," he said. "And then, when I look on the other side, which is usually like a creek kind of running, it's just like a torrent of brown, swirling water. And like willows are getting ripped up."

He also saw some cars drive through the flooding road despite the water, along with some tree logs.

"But the speed of the water going through is pretty high and like having a small vehicle go through, I didn't think we'd be that safe," he said.

Madison Guthrie, with the department of highways and public works, said there's traffic controls in place now for the one lane of traffic able to pass through to ensure there's no risk to drivers.

"It's unknown when the road will be reopened to two lane traffic," Guthrie said.

She said there were crews on the site this afternoon assessing the situation and they will be working over the next few days to repair any damage on the road.