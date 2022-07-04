Thick smoke leads to Klondike Highway closure from Pelly Crossing to Stewart Crossing

The Klondike Highway, from Pelly Crossing to Stewart Crossing, has been closed due to intense smoke.

The smoke is from a fire at Crystal Creek, spanning 1,500 hectares. The Crystal Creek fire moved closer to the highway around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Yukon government.

The release states that there is no immediate threat to the community of Stewart Crossing, though the community remains on an evacuation alert.

The closure is temporary and Wildland Fire, along with Highways and Public Works, are working to allow the limited movement of vehicles. For now, thick smoke has rendered the highway impassible and RCMP have cleared vehicles from the 71-kilometre stretch of road.

The Alaska Highway, a major artery for the Yukon's supply chain, closed Friday when water pooled between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allen's Lookout.