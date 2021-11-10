Klik bait: This Dene woman's bannock pops are delicious

Klik is delicious.

So is bannock.

Put them together with this recipe and you have yourself a double delicious "bannock pop."

That's what Kayla Neyelle Ellton calls them.

She's from Yellowknife and loves to spend time experimenting in the kitchen.

Especially with bannock pops.

Neyelle Ellton recently made her 'bannock pops' with Klik. She says the canned meat is 'amazing' in bannock. (Photos: Kayla Neyelle Ellton )

"You can add anything, from chocolate to caribou or moose meat," she said to CBC on Facebook messenger.

Recently she tried Klik (a canned meat) and the result was perfect.

"It absolutely tastes amazing when paired with bannock," she said.

Neyelle Ellton grew up in Deline, N.W.T., and says having Klik was a "must" in her home.

The late Johnny Neyelle never went hunting without bannock and Klik. (Submitted by Kayla Neyelle Ellton)

"My late grandfather, Johnny Neyelle was an avid hunter.

"Before going hunting he would pack his hunting bag, which we call Tehmí," she said.

Neyelle Ellton says he would always have bannock, Klik, butter, jam, and tea in his Tehmi.

"Having bannock, Klik and tea honestly tastes like home," she said.

When Neyelle Ellton made her bannock pops with Klik, she shared her full recipe in CBC North's Facebook group, the Arctic Kitchen.

After wrapping the Klik in bannock, Neyelle Ellton cooks her pops in a frying pan on medium to high heat with canola oil. (Photo: Kayla Neyelle Ellton)

Mouths were watering.

"Thanks for sharing!!! That looks tasty," said a member of the group.

"Definitely going to try this," one commented.

"Yummy snack to have by the fishing hole," said another.

Neyelle Ellton's Klik bannock pops. She says her 'family and friends enjoyed the snack very much.' (Photo: Kayla Neyelle Ellton)

The post was shared hundreds of times, and a lot of people could relate to the simplicity and the tastiness of her recipe.

"Having that much feedback and reactions gave me confidence to try new recipes and it gave me a boost to continue sharing what was shared with me."