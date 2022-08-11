100 km/h winds hit Nunavut's Kitikmeot region

Winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour are blowing through the community of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

Environment Canada issued a warning for the Kitikmeot region Environment Canada Thursday.

It says the strong winds are expected to ease by Friday morning in the community. Winds could gust up to 80 kilometres per hour in Taloyoak, according to Environment Canada.

High winds are also expected to increase early this evening in Gjoa Haven and ease Friday morning.The warning says there could be damage to buildings, including to roof shingles and windows.

Loose objects could also be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage, and it warns of the potential for utility outages.

The Qulliq Energy Corporation said in a post to Facebook that the local Cambridge Bay office is closed over the gusts.

Residents are taking to Facebook to report possible damage to the community.

Jorgan Aitaok posted that part of the roof of a home in Cambridge Bay was being torn off by the wind.

Plastic bags seem to be getting caught on a power line in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Aug. 11, 2022, due to a wind storm. (Smiley Smiley/Facebook)

Another user, going by Smiley Smiley, posted a photo of what appears to be plastic grocery bags getting stuck to a power pole.

Peter Ohokak warned people in a social media post of "sheet metal, wood and various debris flying around."

Meanwhile, the Nunavut government posted to Facebook to say the Cambridge Bay offices there are closed "due to bad weather."