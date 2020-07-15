New 4-day workweek for Kitikmeot Inuit Association, to keep staff 'healthy'

The Kitikmeot Inuit Association [KIA] says its staff will be moving to a four-day workweek this summer, in an effort to recognize the added stress they've been under during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association represents Inuit beneficiaries from Nunavut's Kitikmeot region, which includes the communities of Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Kugluktuk, and Taloyoak.

In a news release on Wednesday, the association said many staff have been working from home for months, while its offices have been closed to the public since March 17.

At a board meeting last week, they passed a resolution "in recognition of the hard work and stress that each of the KIA staff have provided to the COVID-19 programs every day of the pandemic," to "reward" all staff with a four-day workweek.

Regular programming has largely been suspended due to public health orders. In April, the association announced two new programs related to COVID-19: financial assistant for beneficiary elders to help buy healthy foods, as well as for Kitikmeot beneficiary families to get out on the land, at cabins or camps.

"KIA staff's workload have been increased to serve the best interest of Kitikmeot Inuit and has caused a lot of stress on top of regular duties," said president Stanley Anablak in the statement.

"We need our staff to stay healthy, in mind, and physically to continue to serve our organization and Kitikmeot Inuit."

Staff will work Monday to Thursday starting July 17 through to August 28, when they'll return to regular workweeks. The statement advised the public that its offices will be closed on Fridays between those dates.

Meanwhile, the association's COVID-19 programs will be extended until the end of August, and may be extended further, the release said.