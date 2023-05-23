Water problems fixed in Kinngait, Nunavut, state of emergency to end

A week-long state of emergency in Kinngait, Nunavut, will end Wednesday and municipal services have been restored.

The state of emergency was declared by the territorial government last Wednesday because of an electrical problem at the community's water pumphouse. It was limiting the hamlet's ability to distribute treated water in the community of about 1,400 people.

In a news release on Tuesday, Minister of Community and Government Services David Joanasie said the "issues related to the municipal water infrastructure have been addressed."

He did not offer more details, and thanked residents for their patience.

The release says the official state of emergency will end at 12 a.m. on Wednesday. It says the hamlet has resumed the delivery of municipal services.