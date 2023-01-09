2 churches damaged by fire in Kinngait, Nunavut

Police are investigating two fires at two different churches in Kinngait, Nunavut, in the past several days.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said they responded to reports of a fire at the Living Water Church around 6 a.m. Friday. It was extinguished by the local fire department and police say there was damage to the building.

Then, on Jan. 9, also in the morning around 6:53 a.m., Kinngait RCMP responded to a report of a fire at the St. John Anglican Church. That fire was also put out after damaging the building.

The St. John Anglican Church in Kinngait, Nunavut, was damaged after a fire on Monday morning. It's one of two churches that caught fire in the community in the span of a few days. (Sheila Negeotsiaq)

The RCMP did not describe the extent of the damage. In the release, police encouraged people to report "suspicious activity" by contacting their local detachment or by calling Crime Stoppers.

Kinngait Mayor Timoon Toonoo told CBC in Inuktitut that the hamlet has not yet received a report from the community fire chief for both incidents.



"We don't have details on how both fires started," he said.

CBC made several requests to the Kinngait fire chief for an interview but did not hear back.