New statue at Kinngait airport pays tribute to 1 of community's most prolific drawers

A new statue was installed just outside of the airport in Kinngait, Nunavut, and it pays tribute to one of the community's earliest artists.

Koomuatuk (Kuzy) Curley, originally from Kinngait, along with three other people carved a statue of a woman sitting on a bench. That woman is Pitseolak Ashoona.

Born in 1904 and died in 1983, Ashoona was among the first in the community to begin drawing — and she happened to be one of the most prolific drawers.

She made close to 9,000 drawings during her 20 years in Kinngait. Her prints have appeared in every annual print collection since her work was first published in 1960.

Curley, who now lives in Ottawa, said he was inspired by Ashoona's determination.

"She has touched the Inuit art world in a big way with her drawings," he said.

"And her resiliency, she never gave up drawing. She had a big family when her husband died, so they went through a pretty hard time … she worked hard to be successful."

He said the completion of the statue was a "very special moment" for his family, the Ashoona family, the Kinngait community and the Inuit art world.

"It was a very special moment when we finished up this piece last month," he said. Curley said his late father, his sister and nephew were also part of the project.

A statue of Pitseolak Ashoona on a bench, which Curley helped work on, can be seen outside the Kinngait, Nunavut, airport. (Submitted by Koomuatuk Curley)

The carving of the statue started over a year ago, in March 2021.

The bench that accompanies the statue is almost 10 feet long, four and a half feet high and over three feet in width.

"It's a bench where people can sit beside the statue," Curley said.

He said he was partly inspired to create the statue sitting on a bench because he heard stories of his great grandmother, Ashoona, taking rests while walking to and from the grocery store.

Curley said the hamlet's reaction to seeing the work was strong.

"The community was really excited and proud. This was the first public art piece so people were very proud especially the family and people who knew my great grandmother," he said.

"And, my friends from different communities they're proud … It's a meaningful art piece."

It's not Curley's first big art piece.

Going forward the carver said he plans to travel to Thailand with a friend to work on a bronze piece.

"The people in Thailand are already excited to work with us. So it's just a matter of filling out forms and we don't have exact dates yet. But … that's my next big plan."

Curley has worked on a number of other large projects in the past. Among them is an 11-foot tall Inukshuk standing outside the Canadian Embassy in New Delhi, India.

Another one Curley worked on with Ruben Komangapik of Pond Inlet was of a monumental sculpture of spirits playing soccer with a walrus skull was chosen for the Pan American games and is at Toronto's York University.