RCMP officer formerly in Kimmirut charged with assault, theft and mischief

An RCMP officer formerly stationed in Kimmirut, Nunvaut has been charged with assault, theft and mischief as a result of an unspecified incident in the community, the police force said Friday.

Const. Ira Tarleton worked relief duty in the community in 2020. According to a news release sent Friday, the charges stem from an incident that occurred when the officer responded to a call for service.

Tarleton has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

In the release, Nunavut's Chief Superintendent Amanda Jones called the charges "very serious."

"The conduct of police officers is paramount in maintaining the trust of the communities they serve," she is quoted as saying. "These allegations do not reflect the integrity of our individual members nor do they represent what we stand for as a police service."

The release says the RCMP will not disclose any more information about the incident.