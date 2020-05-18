Skip to Main Content
Kimmirut man arrested and charged for murder, say RCMP
North

Kimmirut man arrested and charged for murder, say RCMP

RCMP in Iqaluit say that they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man from Kimmirut, Nunavut with second degree murder.

On Friday police said they were investigating a suspicious death

CBC News ·
RCMP in Iqaluit said in a Sunday news release that they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with second degree murder. (CBC)

RCMP in Iqaluit say that they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man from Kimmirut, Nunavut, with 2nd degree murder.

In a news release sent out on Sunday, police said after an investigation by its major crimes unit, the death was deemed a homicide.

The news comes after a Friday announcement from police that they had responded to a report of a "suspicious death."

In a news release sent that day, police had said they responded to a man in "medical distress" at around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block area. 

That man was brought to the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The 23-year-old charged in connection with that man's death appeared before the Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. His next scheduled court appearance is on July 6 in Iqaluit at the Nunavut Court of Justice.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News