Kimmirut man arrested and charged for murder, say RCMP

RCMP in Iqaluit say that they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man from Kimmirut, Nunavut, with 2nd degree murder.

In a news release sent out on Sunday, police said after an investigation by its major crimes unit, the death was deemed a homicide.

The news comes after a Friday announcement from police that they had responded to a report of a "suspicious death."

In a news release sent that day, police had said they responded to a man in "medical distress" at around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block area.

That man was brought to the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The 23-year-old charged in connection with that man's death appeared before the Justice of the Peace and was remanded into custody. His next scheduled court appearance is on July 6 in Iqaluit at the Nunavut Court of Justice.