Is the colonel coming home? KFC, Taco Bell, Starbucks could be coming to Yellowknife
Proposal on the agenda for city council to discuss on Monday; restaurants would go on Old Airport Road
Turns out the rumours might be true: Yellowknife could be welcoming home the colonel.
On the city's municipal services committee agenda for Monday, it's recommending that council approve three permits for three new fast-food chains on Old Airport Road: KFC, Starbucks and a Taco Bell.
The proposal states that all three stores will set up shop, each with drive-thrus, on the empty lot across from the Independent Grocer on Old Airport Road.
Administration included a draft for a notice to homeowners in the area that reads, "The owner of 251 Airport Road is proposing to establish three fast-food restaurants in the vacant lot."
The downtown location of KFC kicked the bucket back in August 2015 after 47 years of serving fried chicken to Yellowknifers.
When its doors shut for good, Yellowknife mourned the beloved fast-food chain. It had opened back in 1968.
Some chicken lovers even made the seven-hour road trip to High Level, Alta., for the coveted crispy chicken. There's even a Facebook page set up for northerners missing their "Finger Lickin' Good" fix.
The lot is owned by local real estate developer Les Rocher, but the franchisee owners for Taco Bell and KFC are yet to be named.
Starbucks is not a franchise, but if you can prove your business prowess, entrepreneurs can pitch Starbucks to open a "licensed store."
