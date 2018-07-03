Kevin Mantla fires lawyers, delaying sentencing hearing

Kevin Mantla has fired his defence lawyers, delaying his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder and attempted murder until he can figure out whether another lawyer will represent him.

The hearing was scheduled to begin today after Mantla was convicted in May in N.W.T. Supreme Court for a 2015 attack on his ex-girlfriend and her partner.

Elvis Lafferty was killed and his girlfriend severely wounded in the attack, which occurred in a Yellowknife apartment.

At the beginning of Wednesday's hearing, Mantla's lawyer, Charles Davison, said his client had lost faith in the defence counsel. Mantla claimed his constitutional rights were violated because he didn't see all the evidence shown in court.

After court was forced to take a break to determine what the next steps should be, Justice Louise Charbonneau said Mantla's sentencing would have to be postponed.

Mantla is now trying to get a lawyer from legal aid to represent him, however it's unclear whether his request will be approved.

If it is, it could take some time to appoint a lawyer to represent him. If legal aid denies Mantla representation, he could appeal that decision.

Sentencing date up in the air

In the meantime, Charbonneau has ordered a pre-sentence report be completed. She said she wants to have as much information about Mantla as possible ahead of the sentencing, as it's unclear whether or not he will have a lawyer at that time.

Mantla is scheduled to appear in court again on July 12 for an update on his legal representation. It's unclear when his sentencing will take place.

The courtroom was full of family members on Wednesday, including some of the victim's siblings, Patricia Lafferty and Gary Lafferty.

The two said they were frustrated with the sentencing delay, adding their other brother had prepared a victim impact statement that he'd hoped to read on Wednesday. Having to sit through court has been especially hard for their parents, said Gary.

Patricia said she believes Mantla is intentionally trying to delay his sentencing hearing.

Attack on ex-girlfriend and her partner

When delivering her verdict on May 24, Charbonneau said she based her verdict mostly on testimony from two children who were in the apartment during the attack.

During the trial, Mantla's ex-girlfriend, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said Mantla threatened to kill her and Lafferty when he learned of their relationship.

In September 2015, Mantla flew to Yellowknife from Gameti and attacked the couple after a night of drinking and doing drugs.

Charbonneau said the testimony of one of the children, who said Mantla and his ex-girlfriend had an argument before Mantla carried out his attack, made her doubt it was premeditated.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.