Chief Kenny Cayen is new Dehcho First Nations grand chief

Kenny Cayen of West Point First Nation was acclaimed as Dehcho grand chief on Thursday.

Cayen was elected at the 28th Dehcho Annual assembly, which began on Wednesday in Fort Providence, N.W.T.

The outgoing grand chief, Gladys Norwegian,who was elected in 2018, announced in an earlier statement that she would not be seeking re-election.

The new grand chief will be taking on key issues for the region, including negotiations for the Dehcho Process, the land claim and self-government negotiations that have been underway since the 1990s.

The election comes amid a significant anniversary for the First Nations's legal, cultural and political rights. This July will mark 100 years since Treaty 11 was signed.

A fire feeding ceremony marked the beginning of the gathering which will continue until Friday. There were also youth talent shows and events, along with drum dances and bingo each evening of the gathering.

The Dehcho First Nations include communities throughout the N.W.T.'s South Slave region, including Fort Providence, Jean Marie River, Kakisa, Fort Simpson, Nahanni Butte, Wrigley and Sambaa K'e.