Council finds no breach of conduct when Iqaluit mayor punched man outside grocery store

Iqaluit City Council is standing behind its mayor after he punched a man outside of an Iqaluit grocery store.

In a Facebook post April 22, Mayor Kenny Bell said a man approached him and said "I want to fight you," and punched Bell in the chest. "I popped him in the jaw with a left," Bell wrote, and the man ran away.

City councillors said in a news release Monday that Bell's action were not a violation of council standards.

"We all have a right to feel safe within our community," said deputy mayor Solomon Awa in a statement. "Upon review, the City Council Code of Conduct was not breached in this incident, however the Iqaluit City Council does not condone violence of any form."

In the same news release, Bell said he regrets the situation.

"I reacted to the threat of danger, when an unknown man verbally and physically accosted me, in an enclosed space, at a local grocery store.

"Through this experience I have learned the extent to which other residents have experienced similar interactions."

"We will continue to work with partners to create safer spaces in our community, to hopefully avoid incidents of this sort in the future."

Bell, reached by phone on April 25, declined to comment on the incident

Last fall, a group calling itself Ladies of the Lower Base launched a campaign to improve neighbourhood safety.

The group included former mayor Madeleine Redfern, who said she's witnessed sexual assaults and violence behind her house.

In its statement, a spokesperson said city staff have recently taken steps to address public safety, including revamping the Iqaluit Public Safety Committee, initiating a community public safety plan, working with the RCMP and taxi industry on safety concerns, investing in youth programs and working with partners to curb public drinking.