Kenn Borek Air plane makes emergency landing in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T.

A Kenn Borek Air Ltd. airplane made an emergency landing in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T. on Thursday.

According to a Transport Canada incident report, the plane, which took off from Sachs Harbour, was enroute to Inuvik.

The pilot declared an emergency about 60 nautical miles southwest of Sachs Harbour after an engine failure, and made the decision to turn back.

The report says the plane landed safely at 12:35 p.m.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to the aircraft.

The plane, a Beechcraft King Air BE200, is similar to the Air Tindi King Air 200 plane that crashed near Behchoko N.W.T. on Wednesday, killing its two pilots.

Another King Air 200 plane went missing in Alaska in Alaska on Tuesday.

The Kenn Borek Air website says the Calgary-based airline offers medevac, survey, paradrop and float plane services, as well as maintenance.

The airline has offices in Calgary, Iqaluit, Resolute Bay, Rankin Inlet, and Inuvik.

Brian Crocker, vice-president of operations and the airline's spokesperson, was not immediately available for comment.