Former Yukon commissioner Ken McKinnon has died
McKinnon was commissioner from 1986 to 1995, and also served on Yukon Territorial Council
Former Yukon commissioner and cabinet minister John Kenneth (Ken) McKinnon has died. He was 82.
The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in the legislature. Flags outside the main government building were at half-mast.
McKinnon was born in Manitoba and moved to Yukon as a young man.
He soon became a fixture in Yukon politics, beginning with his election to the Yukon Territorial Council in 1961. He was the youngest councillor ever elected at that time.
He was later named minister of local government, and minister of highways and public works, in the mid-70s.
He was appointed commissioner of Yukon in 1986 and held the post for nine years, becoming one of Yukon's longest-serving commissioners.
The commissioner was once the administrative authority in Yukon, but by the 1980s the role had become mostly ceremonial, similar to that of a provincial lieutenant-governor.
Ione Christensen, a former Yukon senator and one of McKinnon's predecessors as commissioner, remembered him as an outgoing and "bubbly" person who was well-known and well-liked across the territory.
"As commissioner, he certainly was around the territory all the time and making sure that everybody was well looked after," Christensen said.
"He was very happy man ... he was always laughing. So you'd hear Ken laughing before you saw him, and you knew who it was."
After retiring as commissioner, McKinnon went on to serve as chancellor of Yukon College and chair of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.