Kelly McLeod named interim deputy grand chief of Gwich'in Tribal Council

Kelly McLeod, president of Nihtat Gwich'in Council in Inuvik, N.W.T., will fill his late sister's role as deputy grand chief of the Gwich'in Tribal Council on an interim basis until next February.

Kristine McLeod died in a traffic accident on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk highway last August. She was 38 years old. She had been elected deputy grand chief in September 2020.

"Kelly and Kristine share the same values and thoughts about serving our Gwich'in Nation, and it was appropriate for our board to appoint Nihtat Gwich'in Council president Kelly McLeod as the Interim Deputy Grand Chief," said Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik in a Facebook post.

Kelly was elected president of Inuvik's Nihtat Gwich'in Council last March.

He's set to serve as deputy grand chief until the Gwich'in Tribal Council's Annual General Assembly in February 2022.