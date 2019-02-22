Man alleging sexual abuse at N.W.T. jail sentenced to 5 months

A man who is suing the territorial government was sentenced to five months in jail on Friday.

Kelly Canadian pleaded guilty to half of the more than two dozen charges he was facing, including criminal harassment, theft and uttering threats.

"I sincerely apologize for my actions," said the 26-year-old, reading from a prepared statement just before being sentenced. Canadian said he stole goods from local retailers and sold them off "for virtually nothing" to support his cocaine addiction.

He said he was also wrong for harassing a man who worked at the North Slave Correctional complex and the man's partner. Canadian said he was under a lot of stress, partly because he had been sexually abused while serving time at the North Slave Correctional Complex.

In a $1.25 million lawsuit he filed against the territorial government on Feb. 7, Canadian alleges that an employee at the jail coerced him into multiple sexual acts while he was serving time there. A lawyer with the territorial Justice Department sat in the gallery for part of the sentencing hearing.

The Justice Department confirmed earlier this month that two employees working at the jail had been fired. The investigation came after News/North published allegations Kelly made about being sexually abused at the jail.

Defence lawyer Jessi Casebeer said that, as a child, Canadian lived in a series foster homes and group homes, where he was sexually abused. Casebeer said Canadian's mother struggled with addictions and he became a ward of the state when he was three years old. He has been diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The defence asked for a sentence between four and six months long.

"The Gladue factors in this case are highly significant and compelling," said Judge Brian Bruser, referring to the requirement to take into account background factors when sentencing Indigenous offenders.

"I think you have insight into what's been happening...and I'm going to give you credit for that insight," said Bruser before handing down his five-month sentence.

The prosecutor had asked for a sentence of between six and eight months. With credit for the time he has already served, Canadian has one month left on his sentence.

After serving his jail time, Canadian will be on probation for one year. He's banned from possessing a firearm for five years. He must also pay $565 in restitution to one of the stores he stole clothing from.