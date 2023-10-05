Crown appeals not-guilty verdict of N.W.T. man who claims RCMP used excessive force

An N.W.T. man who was cleared in August of assaulting peace officers says the appeal of his not-guilty verdict is an attempt to justify RCMP's use of force against him.

Kelly Canadian was found not guilty on five counts of assault against four officers at the Fort Smith RCMP detachment between Jan. 6-11. In her decision, territorial court Judge Christine Gagnon found no reason for police to lay any charges, other than the fact their use of force would likely be subject to scrutiny.

Last week, the Crown filed a notice of appeal calling for a new trial and stating that Gagnon's decision shows "palpable and overriding errors."

Gagnon dismissed two of the charges on a judicial principle called de minimis non curat lex — meaning that some acts should be absolved because of their trivial nature. The Crown says that was an error.

One of those counts involved an incident where Canadian spat at Const. Shawn Gibson. In a previous email to CBC News, RCMP spokesperson Dean Riou said that puts officers at risk of catching diseases.

"This puts not only our members at risk, but their families as well," Riou wrote.

Gibson said Canadian's spit did not touch his face and there was no evidence of where it landed.

In the other count, Canadian is alleged to have thrown a container of food at Gibson and Const. Jesse Woodward and accused of, again, spitting at them. Gagnon says the video of Canadian's cell shows him throwing a container of salad toward Gibson, but it lands on the floor.

A still from an RCMP surveillance video presented in court captures Canadian throwing a bowl at an RCMP officer, which counted among the charges of assault a judge dismissed that the Crown is now appealing. (CBC)

After Canadian throws the container, Gibson deploys pepper spray. In surveillance footage, Canadian is then seen putting water on his face and police close the door and leave.

Gagnon said she's not satisfied that Canadian had time to spit on Gibson within that sequence of events and ruled the spitting did not happen.

She did say that spitting at a person, as in the first case, and throwing a bowl of food can constitute assault. She said it's assault despite the fact that his saliva — and the bowl and its contents — did not touch Gibson.

Still, she applied the principle of minimis non curat lex.

"No harm was done. The police were not touched by any projectile. There was no proof of material damage to the RCMP property," Gagnon said.

She said while Canadian's actions were "petty," convicting insignificant matters in the same matter as serious ones would hurt the legitimacy of the criminal process.

The third count was for assaulting Woodward in the same events, which involved throwing the bowl and spitting. Gagnon found no assault was committed on Woodward and acquitted Kelly on that count.

Use of force complaint

Gagnon said the circumstances surrounding the last two charges raise a doubt as to whether the officers were assaulted and she acquitted Kelly as a result.

In one of those counts, Cpl. Stephanie Leduc claims Canadian kicked her while she was escorting him back to his cell. The other officer escorting Canadian testified he didn't see the kick, and Gagnon agreed she didn't see Canadian kick Leduc in the surveillance footage.

Watch the surveillance footage here:

Surveillance footage of RCMP officers restraining Kelly Canadian Duration 3:52 Featured Video A surveillance video from Kelly Canadian's cell shows officers pushing him to the ground, pushing his face into the floor and kneeling on his neck.

The last count involves an altercation with Sgt. Cagri Yilmaz that happened after a video call into the Yellowknife courthouse. The room where the detachment makes those calls does not have video footage and the five witnesses who testified have varied accounts of the incident.

Yilmaz says when he took out his handcuffs to bring Canadian back to his cell after the video call, Canadian spat in his face and "raised his hands to hit him."

Canadian agrees he did not want to return to his cell, but denies spitting or trying to fight him.

Yilmaz admitted to the court he punched Canadian on the side of his face and in the stomach but it was in an effort to get Canadian to comply. Those blows are the subject of a use of force complaint Canadian has filed against the RCMP.

"There would be an interest for [Yilmaz] to claim that he was assaulted, in order to justify — after the fact, the force that he used against Mr. Canadian," Gagnon said in her decision.

At one point in the trial Gagnon also declined to hear a line of questioning about Canadian's reputation, saying that hearing about the officer's prior knowledge of Canadian risks prejudging the trial. In its appeal, the Crown says Gagnon was wrong to exclude that evidence.

Canadian said he sees the appeal as the authorities dodging responsibility.

"It's kind of a pathetic way to justify excessive force used by the police," he said. "Hopefully whoever hears the appeal will see reasons over madness."

The Crown prosecutor on the case, Brendan Green, said he could not comment on the merits of an appeal currently before the court. No date has been set for the appeal hearing.