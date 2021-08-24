Kele Antoine elected chief of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation
Kele Antoine received 82 votes in Monday’s election in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. Herb Norwegian and Hilda Tsetso came in second, both with 45 votes
8 councillors also elected
Kele Antoine is the new chief of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.
Antoine received 82 votes in Monday's election in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., according to results posted to the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation's Facebook page. Herb Norwegian and Hilda Tsetso came in second, both with 45 votes. Olinto Beaulieu received 42 votes, while William MC Michaud received 14 and Dennis Nelner received six.
Outgoing chief Gerald Antoine did not run in this election because he's running for Dene National Chief.
Eight councillors for the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation were also elected:
- William Alger - 126 votes
- James Antoine - 109 votes
- Brandon Bugghins - 158 votes
- Bianca Gargan - 152 votes
- Jarret Hardisty - 162 votes
- Stephen Jose - 158 votes
- Brian Martineau - 113 votes
- Ashton Peterson - 120 votes