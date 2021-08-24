Kele Antoine elected chief of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation

Kele Antoine received 82 votes in Monday’s election in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. (Hannah Paulson) Kele Antoine is the new chief of the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.

Antoine received 82 votes in Monday's election in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., according to results posted to the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation's Facebook page. Herb Norwegian and Hilda Tsetso came in second, both with 45 votes. Olinto Beaulieu received 42 votes, while William MC Michaud received 14 and Dennis Nelner received six.

Outgoing chief Gerald Antoine did not run in this election because he's running for Dene National Chief.

Eight councillors for the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation were also elected: