Whitehorse 2-stepper remembered as 'generous, resourceful'
Keith Vig, 82, died last week
You might not know his name. But you might recognize his lanky frame and white cowboy hat two-stepping across Whitehorse's dance floors.
Keith Vig died last week in Whitehorse after a massive stroke earlier this month. He was 82.
Vig was was born in Bentley, Alta. and moved to the North about 20 years ago.
"He called it his second childhood," said son Troy Vig, referring to his father's time in Yukon.
Around 70 mourners attended Saturday's memorial at the Canada Games Centre. It seemed fitting the memorial overlooked the pool, one of Vig's favourite places. According to some, the pool deck was a favourite napping spot.
His niece, Carrie Freeman, remembered one visit to Whitehorse after hiking the Chilkoot Trail.
Freeman says she arrived at her hotel late at night but Vig was there to take her out dancing.
Some knew Vig as a dancer, others as a swimmer.
He competed at the Canadian Senior Games and won a number of medals. Vig also competed in a triathlon.
"An inspiration"
Darryl Tait knew Vig as a fellow student at Yukon College.
Tait said he returned to school last semester after 10 years and felt intimidated. Then he saw Vig walking down the hallway and into a classroom.
"Holy smokes! I think it's hard for me going back into the classroom let alone seeing an 82-year-old man go in and go into a math class," he said.
Tait says he looked up to Vig as an inspiration.
Vig was remembered by many as a generous and resourceful man.
"Give Keith a bungee cord and a coil of wire and he could fix anything," said friend David Beloud.
"There was no intention of going away"
Vig was also known as a collector.
Troy said he spent some time digging through his father's treasures to find photos and mementos for the memorial.
"I could tell he was planning to live till he was 104. There was no intention of going away," he said.
This is Troy's first visit to Whitehorse and he was touched to see the support from the community.
He became emotional talking about a tribute to his father at Casa Loma Motel on Friday night.
"They had a picture of him set up on the bar with candles and a glass of wine. And his chair was empty," he said.
"It was pretty nice of them folks to be there. They didn't know I was coming and they were all there supporting him. It just shows me that they just completely love him around here."
Corrections
- A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Bentley was in B.C., when in fact, it's in Alberta.Oct 01, 2018 7:05 AM CT
