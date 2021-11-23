Police look for 'armed and dangerous' man accused in Nov. 11 Yellowknife shooting

Police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" 21-year-old Edmonton man who has been charged in connection to a shooting in Yellowknife earlier this month.

In the early morning of Nov. 11, Yellowknife RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 51A Avenue. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The injured man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and remains there, according to a Tuesday RCMP news release.

Police are now looking for Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid, 21, of Edmonton, after charging him with attempted murder, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

A warrant for Shiferaw-Reid was also issued. He's described as between 6 foot 4 inches and 6 foot 5 inches in height.

RCMP said Shiferaw-Reid should be considered "armed and dangerous." People are told not to approach Shiferaw-Reid if they see him, and to call police immediately.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, the news release says.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Shiferaw-Reid, is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on "submit a web tip") or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.