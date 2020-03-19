Doris Bill re-elected chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation

In an election marked with enhanced safety precautions due to COVID-19, Doris Bill has been re-elected to a third term as chief of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

According to preliminary results, Bill received 235 votes for chief, over 70 more than her closest rival, Sean Smith. Ian Kuster finished in third place with 26 votes.

Sixteen candidates sought six council positions in Wednesday's election, with preliminary results showing Rosemary Waugh-Wilson, Charlene Charlie, Jessie Dawson, Jess Ryder, Raymond Sydney, and Charles Joseph Chief being elected.

However, chief returning officer Norman Eady said an automatic recount is triggered if two candidates are within four votes of each other. Preliminary results show Chief, with 170 votes, just four votes ahead of the seventh-place finisher, Howard MacIntosh, and therefore a recount will take place Thursday at noon.

The election proceeded as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials taking extra precautions including spacing polling booths further apart, controlling the size of the group present, and cleaning polling booths after each use.

Full preliminary results from the election are below:

Chief

Doris Bill (elected) 235

Sean Smith 162

Ian Kuster 26

Council