Kayaker found dead identified by N.W.T. coroner

The chief coroner of the Northwest Territories has identified Thomas Destailleur, 30, as the kayaker found dead a short distance from his kayak Wednesday on Great Slave Lake.

Chief Coroner Cathy Menard stated in an email Friday that Destailleur was from Toronto.

A search began for Destailleur on Wednesday after he failed to check in with family when expected. By 6 p.m., an overturned kayak was discovered, along with Destailleur's body.

The N.W.T. Coroner Service continues to investigate, with the assistance of the RCMP. A post-mortem examination was ordered.