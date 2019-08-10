Kayaker found dead identified by N.W.T. coroner
The N.W.T. coroner's office has identified Thomas Destailleur, 30, as the kayaker found dead a short distance from his kayak on Great Slave Lake Wednesday.
Investigation into man's death earlier this week continues
The chief coroner of the Northwest Territories has identified Thomas Destailleur, 30, as the kayaker found dead a short distance from his kayak Wednesday on Great Slave Lake.
Chief Coroner Cathy Menard stated in an email Friday that Destailleur was from Toronto.
A search began for Destailleur on Wednesday after he failed to check in with family when expected. By 6 p.m., an overturned kayak was discovered, along with Destailleur's body.
The N.W.T. Coroner Service continues to investigate, with the assistance of the RCMP. A post-mortem examination was ordered.