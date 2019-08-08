Kayaker found dead on Great Slave Lake

A kayaker reported missing Wednesday morning has been found dead on Great Slave Lake.

The man, not identified by RCMP in a statement Thursday, was reported missing Wednesday morning after he failed to check in with family when expected.

RCMP in Hay River and Fort Resolution, N.W.T., organized a search involving the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Hay River Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary.

By 6 p.m., an overturned kayak was spotted, and then the man's body was seen "a distance from the kayak."

"It is with sadness we report the recovery of the deceased on Great Slave Lake," stated Sgt. Ken Beard in the press release. "Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man."

A post-mortem examination is underway.