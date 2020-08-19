N.W.T. Minister Katrina Nokleby stripped of cabinet portfolios

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane has announced that Minister Katrina Nokleby has been stripped of her cabinet portfolios: minister of industry, tourism and investment, and minister of infrastructure.

Cochrane made the announcement in a news release Wednesday.

"Last spring, the minister and I made a collective commitment to members of the Legislative Assembly to address concerns that had been raised in relation to the minister's performance," Cochrane said of Nokleby in the statement.

"I have not seen significant progress on these commitments and no longer have confidence in the minister and her ability to fulfil her responsibilities."

Cochrane said, as premier, she has a responsibility to the Legislative Assembly.

"I take this responsibility seriously, and felt it was imperative to take action to ensure that our cabinet remains completely focused on its work on behalf of N.W.T. residents," Cochrane said.

In May, Cochrane had pledged that she had "complete confidence" in Nokleby after fellow MLA Steve Norn attempted to oust her from cabinet by calling a vote of non-confidence. The motion was subsequently dropped.

'I have not seen significant progress on these commitments and no longer have confidence in the minister and her ability to fulfil her responsibilities,' Premier Caroline Cochrane said of Nokleby. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Nokleby was serving as a first-time cabinet minister and MLA for Great Slave. She was elected in October of last year.

Most MLAs offered no public justification for the motion to remove Nokleby about seven months into her tenure.

Norn said in a statement in May that his non-confidence motion was "due to concerns about the member for Great Slave's performance as a cabinet minister." He subsequently said he was asked by colleagues to put the motion forward, but "through discussions," they later decided to rescind it.

Many publicly supported Nokleby at the time of the motion. The Northwest Territories Chamber of Mines sent an open letter to all MLAs urging them to keep Nokleby on, saying the Legislative Assembly was "all the better for having Minister Nokleby occupying her current portfolios." A petition titled "Save Minister Katrina Nokleby" also garnered at least 1,500 signatures.

As minister of Infrastructure, Nokleby was called out by Tłı̨chǫ leadership earlier this summer for the way the department was handling public tenders for work on Tłı̨chǫ land, since Procurement Shared Services was under that portfolio.

Not long after, Premier Cochrane moved Procurement Shared Services to the Department of Finance, under Minister Caroline Wawzonek. The N.W.T. government then came to an agreement with Tłı̨chǫ businesses to negotiate directly with them for infrastructure projects on Tłı̨chǫ territory.

"Out of respect for the minister, the government of the Northwest Territories will not be commenting further on this matter," the news release Wednesday said.

CBC has requested interviews with Nokleby and Cochrane.

Effective immediately, Cochrane said Minister R.J. Simpson will assume responsibility for Infrastructure, while Minister Shane Thompson will take Industry, Tourism and Investment.