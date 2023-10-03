Katrina Nokleby breached MLAs' code of conduct by returning to wildfire-evacuated Yellowknife

The integrity commissioner for the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly found that Katrina Nokleby breached the MLA code of conduct when she returned to Yellowknife during a wildfire evacuation order.

In a news release, Integrity Commissioner David Phillip Jones wrote that the investigation was launched following two complaints.

He found that Nokleby breached the code of conduct and recommends a reprimand and a fine be imposed as a result.

Nokleby, the MLA for Great Slave, returned to Yellowknife on Aug. 25, claiming to have been designated an "essential" worker by Ernest Betsina, at the time incoming Yellowknives Dene First Nation chief for Dettah.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation later issued a news release disputing that Nokleby had entered Yellowknife legally as an advisor, the integrity commissioner's report states.

Nokleby previously told CBC News she believes she re-entered the city legally.

But in doing so she drew the ire of her colleagues and was the subject of an RCMP investigation.

The news release says the Integrity Commissioner is mandated to compile a report outlining the details of his investigation and that the Legislative Assembly has 15 days to discuss the report.

The current assembly is only scheduled to sit for three more days, although they have until Oct. 16 when the nomination period begins for the 2023 territorial election.

Nokleby said in an email to CBC News she needed time to "digest " the integrity commissioner's report before speaking with the media.