7 candidates vying to be next chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation

Seven people are running to become the next chief of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation, near Hay River, N.W.T., while all six councillor positions have been acclaimed.

"Usually there is a vote," said the First Nation's chief executive officer, Peter Groenen, referring to the acclaimed council positions. "I guess everyone just wants to be chief."

Roy Fabian, the current chief, is not among the candidates running this year.

The First Nation increased its number of council positions from four to six for the upcoming election, after community members called for an increase, said Groenen.

The acclaimed councillors are:

Doug Lamalice

Robert Lamalice (incumbent)

Patrick Martel (incumbent)

Peter Sabourin

Raymond Sonfrere

Henry Tambour

The seven candidates running for chief are:

Andy Cardinal

Amos Cardinal

Lenny Fabian

April Martel

Jeffrey Norn

Ken Norn

Doreen Tambour

Lenny Fabian, who's running for chief, said the large number of candidates for the position is likely due to the $28 million "cows and plows" settlement, which the First Nation has yet to distribute to its people. The band accepted the settlement in November 2017. The treaty, ratified in 1900, promised the money to First Nations that wanted to take up farming.

Fabian said some candidates are telling K'atl'odeeche members that if they are elected they will receive the money —about $15,000 each — from the federal government faster.

Election day for the K'atl'odeeche First Nation is Nov. 6.