Cannabis, water supply hot topics at K'atl'odeeche First Nation chief forum

Community members in K'atl'odeeche First Nation had the chance to question candidates for chief at an election forum Tuesdsay night.

People filled the hall at the Chief Lamalice Complex, for the first forum of its kind since the community ratified its election code in August.

The new code makes election forums a part of the First Nation's election process, according to returning officer Heather Coakwell.

Residents had many concerns for the candidates, and the meeting lasted almost five hours. Some concerns included housing and economic diversification.

The seven candidates running for chief are:

Andy Cardinal

Amos Cardinal

Lenny Fabian

April Martel

Jeffrey Norn

Ken Norn

Doreen Tambour

The candidates were asked if they support the legalization of cannabis.

"It's already here," said Andy Cardinal, adding he would be looking to the community to decide the best path forward.

Jeffrey Norn said the First Nation should try to cash in on legal cannabis, a sentiment echoed by candidates Doreen Tambour and Amos Cardinal.

Other concerns included the community's water supply.

"I know there are families out there that don't have water or actually water's not being delivered to their home," said resident Violet Fabian.

She said there are children in the community who can't take showers because water is not being delivered to their homes.

"The biggest issue we have is that we're paying the Town of Hay River for supplying us with water, but to invest in a water treatment plant is several million dollars," said candidate Ken Norn.

He said a water treatment plant would save the community money in the long run.

Resident Doug Cardinal wanted to know what the candidates would do about the unresolved $28-million "cows and plows" settlement.

"I don't think taking the money and giving it out is going to be beneficial," he said, adding he'd like to see the money invested in the community.

The four candidates who answered Cardinal's question said they would need to consult the community to see how they would like to distribute the money.

Jeffrey Norn and Doreen Tambour discussed the need to save some of the money for investments in the community.

The election will take place on Nov. 6.