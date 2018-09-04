K'atl'odechee First Nation voting on $28M 'cows and plows' agreement

Members of the K'atl'odechee First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., are voting this week on whether to accept a $28.3 million agricultural benefits agreement.

The First Nation is one of 21 bands in B.C., Alberta and the N.W.T. that have either settled or are in the process of settling a federal claim which falls under Treaty 8. Treaty 8, ratified in 1900, promised "cows and plows" to First Nations that wanted to take up farming.

If accepted, 645 K'atl'odeeche members on and off reserve will each receive $15,000 — although 160 members will have to wait until they turn 19.

I'm hoping people will accept it. - Roy Fabian, chief of K'atl'odechee First Nation

K'atl'odechee First Nation Chief Roy Fabian is hopeful band members will ratify the offer.

"For me, this is my lifelong work ... I'm hoping people will accept it," Fabian said.

The remaining $18 million, after payments to the members, will be held in a trust for social programs, scholarships, economic development and housing projects.

Chief has regrets, calls payment 'mistake'

Yet Fabian has regrets.

Agreeing to the one-time $28.3 million payment with the federal government was a "mistake," he said, because it restricts the number of people who will benefit. But it's a mistake he's willing to make to move the negotiations and payments forward, he said.

"As Dene people, we have always protected the land for future generations, so they have something to live off of," Fabian said.

"That's what this trust is. To me, it's protection for future generations."

Members vote on Wednesday. Results are expected to be made public on Thursday.

If the deal is ratified, Fabian said people could receive individual payouts within a week.