Whitehorse couple say they're being forced to leave downtown hotel room as tourist season begins

Kathy and Brian Poho, who have been living at the River View Hotel in downtown Whitehorse for the past year and a half, say they are being forced to leave their room by the end of next week.

The couple — both retirees who've called Yukon their home for the past 37 years — say the hotel is making room for tourists, leaving them with no place to go.

The hotel told CBC News it isn't forcing people to leave their rooms. Rather, it said it notified guests that nightly rates were increasing on May 1. That meant many guests couldn't afford to stay.

Kathy is still recovering from bypass surgery after being medevaced to Vancouver two weeks ago. She said she currently has several surgical wound infections.

The hotel manager has already extended the couple's stay several times, she said, as she continues to search for housing and recover from surgery, but the hotel is asking them to leave by the end of next week.

"There's not many apartments available right now at all," said Kathy. "They're so expensive and the ones we could afford don't allow pets and we have a cat."

Kathy and Brian are worried they'll have to live in their truck if they don't find anything else.

"I'm diabetic," said Kathy. "I can't even imagine living in my car. Where would I keep my insulin? It's got to be cold."

Kathy Poho owns a cat. She said she hasn't been able to find any affordable apartments that allow pets. (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White found out about the couple's situation and is working to help them find affordable housing. White said the government needs to do more to help people in precarious situations.

"Where is the support to make sure that when this person is finished that surgery, they're coming back to safe and adequate housing?" asked White.

The Yukon government did not provide anyone for an interview, but said in an email statement that it's working with community partners to help people impacted by hotel evictions.

'No real social housing' available

Kate Mechan, executive director of the Safe at Home Society, said stories like these are becoming increasingly common.

"We've seen a huge influx of individuals come to our doors in May," said Mechan, who estimates 50 to 60 people living in hotels were forced to leave.

She said "there are limited to no options" for people being forced out of hotel rooms at this time.

"We really have this tiny, tiny trickle of units coming from the private rental market … and no real social housing," said Mechan. "People are left with emergency shelter options."

The River View Hotel in downtown Whitehorse said they are not forcing people to leave their rooms. Rather, the hotel said it notified guests that nightly rates were increasing on May 1. (Maya Lach-Aidelbaum/CBC)

Mechan said that over the pandemic, the territory reliled increasingly on hotels to house people, but added that hotels and motels are not permanent housing solutions.

She said many of the people evicted from hotels have been asking the Safe at Home Society for camping supplies.

Last week, the Yukon Status of Women Council urged the City of Whitehorse to allow people to camp in certain green spaces around the city this summer, citing "unprecedented" levels of homelessness.

The women's council said in a letter to city council last week that it was concerned many people don't have safe places to live this summer.

Kathy said trying to find a new home has been a "humbling experience" and she feels terrible for those who are camping right now.

"I understand there isn't a lot of help, but that's gotta change," said Kathy. "That should be the most basic right, to have a home."