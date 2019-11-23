Why next head of Canada's medical association wants to add Northern view

A Whitehorse pediatrician is set to become the next president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) — and she says virtual health care is a priority.

"It's an area that we've been falling behind in," said Dr. Katharine Smart, who will head up the organization. It's designated as an advocacy group for physicians and has thousands of members across the country.

Smart says she wants to bring a Northern perspective to her new role — especially when it comes to things like remote health care.

"I think the biggest limitation is the technology — you have to sort of be in a particular location to use telehealth," she said.

"There's a lot more technology that's coming down the pipe that allows it to be something you could be doing in your home ... I think that's huge for people in the North."

Smart is president of the Yukon Medical Association, and has been selected to serve as CMA president in 2021, by the organization's Yukon members. The national association president is chosen by a different province or territory every year, on a rotating schedule.

"There's a lot of people [who] live in rural and remote areas of Canada, and they don't always have their voices represented," Smart said.

"So I think having a physician that's worked on the front lines in these contexts can really open people's eyes a bit to what it's like to be and work in a place like Whitehorse or the Yukon."

A health app uses an artificial intelligence 'chatbot' to assess a user's symptoms. Katharine Smart says Canada has fallen behind when it comes to virtual care. (Eric Rankin, CBC)

Part of that, she says, is recognizing that the needs of Indigenous people are not always met. She said there's been a lot of work in recent years to address that.

"I think there's a lot more movement towards this idea of two-eyed seeing — combining the Western lens and the Indigenous world view to better serve patients," Smart said.

"I think that Indigenous world view can really be a huge benefit to many people."

Smart said she also wants to focus on physician wellness.

"I think what we're learning is, to provide good care to patients, physicians need to be healthy and engaged in the system," she said.

"And I think there's a lot more opportunities for physician engagement with government and with leadership to make sure our voices are heard ... we're the people on the front lines that really see where the system works, but also where it's failing."

Smart's name will be formally put forward at the Canadian Medical Association's general council meeting in Halifax in August, and she'll become president in 2021.