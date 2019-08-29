19-year-old Kateri Lynn elected to Detah council, takes most votes

Kateri Lynn, 19, was the youngest candidate to run in the Yellowknives Dene First Nation council elections in the Northwest Territories communities of Detah and Ndilo.

She won her race in Detah on Aug. 26 with more votes than any other candidate. She took 204 votes, 56 more than the candidate with the next highest ballot count.

"I'm really excited. It's a new opportunity for me and for my community for sure. Mostly for the youth to have a say," Lynn said.

Lynn was one of nine candidates running for five councillor positions in Detah.

Lynn is not the youngest councillor Detah has elected. Outgoing councillor Randy Baillargeon was 18 when he was elected. Lynn said "if it wasn't for him, I don't think I would've had the courage to run. So I give him a lot of credit."

Lynn, who is studying for a bachelor of management degree at Athabasca University with a major in Indigenous Nations and organisations, runs a youth group in Detah and Ndilo. She said she often finds that youth want to be involved but "have a hard time … showing it".

She said that youth voices can be "overlooked." She "hopes to bridge the gap between youth, young adults and elders."

"People see our age and think we don't have that much to offer," Lynn said. "This is our future that they are making decisions on, and we want to have a say in it."

She said her goal is to start monthly meetings that provide a safe place for youth and elders to talk to each other.

"Youth are [often] really uncomfortable talking to adults about their concerns," she said.

The five councillors elected in Detah:

Kateri Lynn

Liza Pieper

Jessica DeLeary

Bobby Drygeese

Jonas Sangris

The five councilors elected in Ndilo, where Justina Blake won the most votes out of the 12 candidates running: