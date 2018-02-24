Kate White to be next leader of Yukon NDP
MLA for Takhini-Kopper King only nominee to replace outgoing leader Liz Hanson
Kate White is set to be the next leader of Yukon's NDP, after being the only person nominated to replace outgoing leader Liz Hanson.
Nominations closed on Friday, and party official Jan Stick says no other names were put forward. White will be officially named leader at the party's convention on May 4 in Whitehorse.
Hanson announced last year that she was giving up the leadership, to make way for "new energy" ahead of the next territorial election, expected in 2021.
White was first elected MLA in Takhini-Kopper King in 2011, when the NDP became the territory's official opposition. She won nearly 46 per cent of all votes cast in her riding that year.
Her support held in the 2016 election, when she again won about 46 per cent of the vote in Takhini-Kopper King.
Her party didn't fare as well that year, though — it lost four seats in the Legislature, with only White and Hanson winning re-election. The NDP gave up the official opposition benches to the Yukon Party.
White has a culinary degree and Red Seal certification in baking. She's also worked as a life skills coach for women at Corrections Yukon, and helped create a mountain bike skills park at Mount McIntyre.
With files from Nancy Thomson
