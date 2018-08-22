Kate Powell, award-winning Fort Resolution principal, dies at 43

Kate Powell, the beloved and award-winning principal of Deninu School in Fort Resolution, N.W.T., has died at the age of 43.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and died on Aug. 17 in her home.

"I was going to say she is — but she was — incredibly loving and giving," said Gudrun Wellmann, Powell's close friend and roommate.

"She was a very loving, giving, kind person who just wanted the world to be a better place."

Wellmann and Powell became friends 25 years ago while at university in England. They moved to Canada together, and have spent the last nine years in Fort Resolution.

Wellmann said Powell was committed to her job and the kids in the community.

"Kate absolutely adored her job. Her number one thing was the kids," said Wellmann. "She did all that she could for them."

Powell's effect on the community was easy to see, according to Wellmann. Four former students and a teacher were pallbearers at her funeral on Monday, and the school caretaker carried the cross.

"I would rather be here [in Fort Resolution] right now than anywhere else in the world, because of the support that I've had from the community," Wellmann said.

Fort Resolution's Kate Powell is among Canada's most outstanding principals for 2018. (Submitted)

Award-winning educator

Earlier this year, Powell was honoured as one of Canada's most outstanding principals by the Learning Partnership, a national charitable organization that supports public education.

Speaking to the CBC at the time, Powell called it a "genuine surprise," and said it would "push [her] into further learning."

Powell made an effort to help Deninu School revitalize cultural activities among its approximately 125 students. She introduced Chipewyan language classes, and helped bring distance learning courses to the school.

On the backs of these initiatives, some students have been able to fulfill their dreams of going to specialized university programs down south.

'She loved those kids'

One of the initiatives Powell supported in Deninu School was the FOXY and SMASH sexual health education programs, which run workshops for girls and boys in communities around the Northwest Territories.

FOXY and SMASH co-founder Nancy MacNeill said Powell's dedication to her students was obvious.

"She really believed in them. She really believed that with good opportunities these kids could do absolutely anything, and she knew that it was her job to set them up for success. And that's what she did," said MacNeill.

At her request, Powell was buried in Fort Resolution.