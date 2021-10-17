1 COVID-19 case prompts shutdown in northern Quebec community of Kangirsuk

A positive case of COVID-19 in Kangirsuk, Que., has prompted a shutdown of all non-essential public places in the community, according to regional public health officials.

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said the community of roughly 500 people reached a red alert level Saturday night. In a statement, the board said the positive case was not a traveller.

The red alert means all non-essential places, including the school, youth centre, community centre and church, will be closed until further notice, the board said.

Essential places, such as the store and the clinic, and essential municipal services will continue to operate.

The red alert also means that people are not allowed to have guests outside of their direct households, and all flights in and out of the community have been cancelled as of Sunday.

Only essential travel is allowed, the board said.

Travellers leaving Kangirsuk would need to be screened for COVID-19 before boarding, and, if not fully vaccinated, to quarantine for 10 days and be screened upon arriving in another community.

Quarantine and screening is not required, however, for people returning to Kangirsuk from other communities within the Nunavik region, the board said.

"There is a significant increase of COVID-19 activity in the region. Measures are in place to protect communities and getting vaccinated will improve safety for all."

In an update on Sunday, the board said that there was a single active case of COVID in Kangirsuk, two active cases in Inukjuak and 10 active cases in Ivujivik, which is also on a red alert.