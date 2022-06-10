Smoke alert issued in Kangiqsualujjuaq, as wildfire burns 75km away

Health officials in Nunavik issued a smoke alert on Friday for the community of Kangiqsualujjuaq, but said there was little risk to the community from the smoke cloud.

In a news release, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services said the fire is burning in Quebec's Kuururjuaq National Park, about 75 kilometres east of Kangiqsualujjuaq.

Winds on Friday were blowing some smoke toward the community so residents may smell it, the release says. It also says the quantity of fine particles in the air is not considered hazardous.

The 113-hectare fire started on Wednesday and the risk of spread is considered minimal by provincial fire officials.

A 113-hectare wildfire is burning in Kuururjuaq National Park, about 75 kilometres east of Kangiqsualujjuaq. (SOPFEU)

People are being asked to avoid visiting Kuururjuaq Park.

Nunavik health officials say people who are more sensitive to smoke, such as small children, pregnant women, the elderly, or people with respiratory diseases, should contact their local health centre if they experience any of the following symptoms: eye irritation, nasal discharge or irritated sinuses, headache, sore throat, or mild cough.

More severe symptom are rare but could include: shortness of breath, wheezing, dizziness, severe cough, chest pain, heart palpitations.