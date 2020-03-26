N.W.T.'s top doctors to take your questions on COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing rapidly from day to day — sometimes hour to hour — it's natural to have questions. And CBC's Trailbreaker is here to help you find some clarity.

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, and territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook will join host Loren McGinnis live between 7 and 8 a.m. MT on Friday, April 3 for a call-in show, answering any questions you might have about the pandemic, and the territory's response.

Tune in to CBC Radio One to listen in, follow along live here on our website, or watch on CBC NWT's Facebook page.

If you have a question to ask, you can call in at 1-800-661-0708, or (867) 920-5444 in Yellowknife. You can also post your questions in the comments section on Facebook.