Kam Lake sewage line 'breach' means delays for some Yellowknife motorists

Several roads in Yellowknife's Kam Lake district are affected by a road closure and traffic flow reductions as city crews respond to a sewage line "breach" near Kam Lake Road and Coronation Drive.

"Lift Station 5 has been closed and all sewage lines have been diverted to stop the flow," a city spokesperson stated in a press release.

"We are currently assessing the breach and the extent of damage, and have started work to repair the break."

According to the city, Kam Lake Road is reduced to one lane of traffic with a flag person present to direct traffic. Coronation Drive is closed from Curry Drive to Kam Lake Road. The situation is not expected to change today.

In January, 2018 a sewage line ruptured in about the same area spilling more than 1 million litres of waste, requiring an extensive cleanup.