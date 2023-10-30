Incumbent MLA Cleveland says N.W.T. needs a plan for housing and wrap-around services

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, but there are three territorial ridings where voters won't be casting any ballots.

Caitlin Cleveland was acclaimed as the only candidate for Kam Lake, Caroline Wawzonek was acclaimed for Yellowknife South, and Jane Weyallon Armstrong was acclaimed for Monfwi.

We sent all candidates, regardless of acclamation, a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read Cleveland's responses below.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect Cleveland's own words and views.

Why are you running for office?

Serving the residents of Kam Lake during the 19th Assembly was an honour. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the Mackenzie River flood and the 2023 wildfire season, I was able to contribute to advances in housing policy, universal childcare, procurement benefit retention, while serving the individual needs of Kam Lake residents. Through each interaction, it was my goal to look at the overall policy barriers that constituents were met with to push for long-term change. Collectively, we still have things we need to accomplish for the riding and the territory including (1) integrated service delivery, especially regarding health care and families and communities at risk, (2) education for the emerging economy, and (3) affordable and accessible housing. I am grateful for the opportunity to again represent the people of Kam Lake.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I am a connected northerner, parent and active community member. The connections with residents have been paramount to ensuring I am bringing forward the voices, concerns and contributions of my neighbours, friends, and family. Today, I bring to this role four years of experience as a regular member of the Legislative Assembly where I was also chair of the standing committee on social development, a member of the standing committee of government operations, and a member of the board of management. I also bring my experience as an active community member, six years as a GNWT employee, and 15 years as a local entrepreneur.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I do not believe our issues are discrete, nor can they be addressed one at a time. Our challenges are connected and therefore need to be addressed together. I would say the top three concerns I hear from the people I serve are: healthcare, education, and our economy. Residents are concerned with access to healthcare services and programs, they want to know that students are graduating ready and empowered to join tomorrow's changing workforce, and concerned with the state of the economy now stressed by COVID, climate events, and the approaching deadlines of mine closures. Affordable housing needs to be looked at as the big infrastructure opportunity that it is. With the approaching closure of our diamond mines we need to address the investment, training and regulatory needs of the mining sector (including Indigenous governments) to prepare the N.W.T. for the next responsible mining opportunities. In sitting down with exploration and mining companies, two of the most common concerns I hear are a need for certainty of regulatory timelines and a need for affordable, reliable and greener energy.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

My constituents have been generous with their opinions through social media, family-friendly chats at the fieldhouse, and during door-to-door conversations. As I speak with Kam Lake residents, I am hearing concerns about the accessibility of healthcare, meaningful and supported education, public safety, improvements in mitigating and managing emergencies, and the escalating cost of living.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The GNWT is not set up to serve residents who need it through wrap-around, client-focused service. The public service is siloed in operations and this results in unco-ordinated and inconsistent service delivery, whether it is for social services or business and industry support. Empowering public servants to provide responsive client-centred integrated service delivery is key. We also need as well to ensure that we are focused on accountability for achieving the desired results, rather than focus mainly on compliance with procedures.



If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Establish a plan for housing northerners in safe, secure housing including incentivizing partnerships, especially with Indigenous governments, communities and the non-profits. Housing, though, is more than bricks and mortar in that it supports family and community health and provides a solid basis for working, learning and living in community. The way we build housing will underpin how we manage environmental and climate impacts, as we improve our relationship with the land. An asset management plan to fund the repair and replacement of aging infrastructure will sharpen our ability to build better and save money.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

The cabinet of the 19th Assembly worked hard to build relationships with Indigenous governments. In the final days of the 19th Assembly, Bill 85: United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Implementation Act was passed. This legislation will change how legislation is drafted before being tabled in the House and will continue to drive forward reconciliation in the N.W.T. However, continuing to foster relationships with meaningful policy implementation is where the rubber hits the road.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

You have asked how to address the impacts of climate change, rather than to reduce them in the first place. We need to do both.

Climate change mitigation requires:

the reduction in the need for energy, and a greener energy supply when you need it.

the reduction of transportation costs, by ensuring that more goods and services are provided in the North including food and the full range of caregivers.

take care of what you have through infrastructure renewal, rather than demolition and replacement.

restore a healthy ecological function through forest replanting and continuing attention to the remediation of extraction sites.

On the impact management side:

develop greater confidence in our resilience in facing all kinds of climate impacts, through scenario planning that supports us in being nimble and creative in the face of any number of surprise events that could happen, including wildfires, floods, droughts, or shortages of essential goods because of similar problems occurring abroad.

fire-smart and future-proof our communities; this requires inter-governmental collaboration because the scale of the issue could be local or regional or both.

Improve lines of communication so that people know where to turn for both the slow-motion and quickly unfolding events come our way.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

There are several parts to a thriving economic system. In no particular order, we need to increase the number of well-paid northern residents who call the N.W.T. their home, and are able to buy goods and services right here. We encourage our students to return north, but an emigration policy can incentivize others to move here. Second, we need to continue to identify business opportunities for the things people need and want, in industries from mining, to northern fashion and art, to green energy and local food production, to energy retrofits of public infrastructure. There are so many opportunities. Third, we need to simplify and speed up an effective regulatory environment and find ways to make business more resilient after, but especially before, the inevitable coming environmental and financial system challenges. Finally, housing is a key input to business costs. So many times, people have not been able to move north because there is no housing. I have heard from Kam Lake businesses on multiple occasions that they can't afford to dream, because they do not have the staff to realize those dreams, because those staff can't find affordable, and often any place to live.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English and French.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I am a resident of Kam Lake.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Yes.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.