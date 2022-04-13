Snowmobile racing legend hangs up keys after 25 years on jamboree circuit

Inuvik's Jimmy Kalinek says he'll never forget winning his first snowmobile race in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., 25 years ago.

"That was a great feeling, when you're racing with good racers and, you know, and you beat them. It's a great feeling."

Kalinek was in the 100-mile track race for Joey and Daniel Parkes, racing against his idols like "the great John Steen, and Don D. Storr, Dave McLeod, Hans Lenny, you know, all those guys."

Kalinek has been a top contender on the jamboree circuit since he was 16, but on Sunday, after the snowmobile races at Inuvik's Muskrat jamboree, he announced he's hanging up the keys and retiring, after 25 years.

"It's just time for me to move on to something else," he told CBC Northwind host Wanda McLeod.

Kalinek, who also operates a tourism business, is not exactly saying he's too old for the high speed sport, but at 41 he said he's got other priorities, including getting his sons into racing.

"My sons are going to be 16 next year. And, you know, they're interested … checking out the racing around here. So, you know, I'll help them in that when I'm around."

There's no doubt he'll miss the high-pitched call of the snowmobile circuit when spring comes around next year.

"You know, it's right up there with the goose hunting … It's something that you look forward to every year. You do your visiting with all your friends, the shop time … all those good memories."

Veteran racer of the jamboree circuit, Jimmy Kalinek, announced his retirement from snowmobile racing after coming second in the 100-mike track race at the Muskrat Jamboree in Inuvik on Sunday. (Submitted by Diane Day)

Kalinek said he's grateful for all the support he's had over the years, especially from people who let him race their machines.

He said Sunday's race, where he placed second, was tough at times, but especially at the end.

"I was on my last lap and halfway through the track I heard something and I thought it was my belt … So I listen to the back by my tail light and I can feel my track coming apart."

Kalinek says he slowed down so he could make it to the finish line.

"You keep focus on the goal ahead"

His advice for new racers, like his sons, comes down to one word, focus.



"Well, you just keep your mindset and, you know, you keep focus on the goal ahead …you try not to make any mistakes because, you know, one second, two seconds … every lap if you're making a mistake, you're losing time and you're falling behind."

Kalinek said he took the same approach to what was likely his last race on Sunday, that he did to his first.

"I worked my way up, kept going, kept going. And next thing I was chasing the, you know, the top dogs in the big races," he said.

Kalinek says he's grateful to all the people who supported him over the years, from his competitors to the people who's snowmobiles he's raced.

"[Y]ou know, 40 to 41 years old and 25 years into racing … it's a hard thing to let go, but ... I think it's time."