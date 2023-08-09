Evacuation alert issued for Kakisa, N.W.T.

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in Kakisa, N.W.T., due to a wildfire in the area.

The alert means residents should be prepared to leave on short notice, if and when an evacuation order is issued.

The notice was issued late Tuesday afternoon. It did not include details about the fire.

Kakisa is now the third evacuation alert in place in the N.W.T. The others are for property owners on Highway 3 between kilometres 284 and 306, and for residents of Behchokǫ̀, Rae, Edzo and Frank Channel.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 221 active wildfires in the N.W.T.