Kakisa, N.W.T., ordered to evacuate; slower growth expected on Yellowknife fire

An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Kakisa, N.W.T., due to a wildfire in the area.

The order was issued at 11:19 a.m. on Thursday. It advises residents to leave immediately. It follows an evacuation alert issued nine days ago.

Resdients are advised to leave by highway and register at the band office as they are leaving the community. An evacuation centre has been set up in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

Kakisa, with a population of about 40 people, joins a list of several N.W.T. communities — including the capital — that have been ordered to evacuate.

Slower growth toward Yellowknife expected Thursday

As of Thursday morning, the wildfire near Yellowknife had pushed a little closer to the city. It was about 15 kilometres northwest of the municipal boundary.

A map shared by N.W.T. fire just after noon Thursday shows the fire from the west bearing down on Yellowknife, but still about 15 kilometres away. A separate fire to the city's northeast is threatening residents who live along the Ingraham Trail. A third fire remains a good distance away from Dettah, N.W.T. (N.W.T. Fire)

According to an update from N.W.T. Fire at 11 a.m., the fire was not expected to move much closer to the city on Thursday. Northerly winds by the afternoon were expected to primarily push the fire south toward Great Slave Lake. There was also a chance of some showers through Thursday.

Things could change again by Friday, however. Winds are expected out of the northwest on Friday and Saturday which would push the fire toward Yellowknife. Officials have said the fire could reach Yellowknife by the weekend.

"Very tough days ahead ahead," reads the update.

East of the city, there was minimal growth of the fire threatening the Ingraham Trail area. However, the fire could reach the area by the weekend. Residents there were ordered on Wednesday evening to evacuate the area immediately.