Kátł'odeeche First Nation releases re-entry plan for evacuated reserve

The Kátł'odeeche First Nation (KFN) released its re-entry plan on Friday, nearly four weeks after the reserve was evacuated due to a nearby wildfire.

There's no set date yet for when the general public will be able to return to the reserve, KFN Chief April Martel said on Saturday.

"We have to make sure that it's safe, that's the biggest thing right now," she said.

As of Saturday, an out of control fire, about 470,511 hectares in size, was burning less than 1 kilometre from Hay River, N.W.T., and 7 kilometres from residential areas of the K'átł'odeeche First Nation reserve.

The Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve and the town of Hay River have been under an evacuation order since August 13.

This is the second evacuation for both communities in recent months. KFN and Hay River were also forced to evacuate in May as a different nearby wildfire burned out of control and badly damaged parts of the KFN reserve.

The KFN released a re-entry plan on Facebook on Friday, the same day as the Town of Hay River. Both plans are similar, and place an emphasis on calling back essential workers before calling back the general public.

The KFN plan states that the starting date for the return of essential workers will be Sept. 12.

While Hay River did not have specific dates attached to it's plan, it stated that the general public will be allowed to return about four days after essential workers.

According to Hay River's plan, people who live in areas where there is fire damage, loss of services, or there is still an elevated threat risk will be asked to wait longer before going back home.

A map of the wildfire surrounding the Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve and Hay River, N.W.T., on Thursday. The pink hatched area represents the current wildfire area while the dark pink area represents the area that burned in the spring. (N.W.T. Fire)

Evacuating again… and again

Martel said having to evacuate has been difficult for community members, especially for elders whose homes burned in the wildfire that led to the evacuation in May.

"It's hard on them, they lost everything and then now this again," she said. "It's just too much for people."

Martel said constantly having to evacuate from their community is also taking a toll on children and youth.

"They're being displaced over and over again… there's so much mental strain on them," she said.

"They keep, you know, they're bouncing all over. It's hard on them and like no stability kind of thing because we keep getting evacuated and moved... here and there."

As part of KFN's re-entry plan, the First Nation said it would work to provide cleaning kits and safety information, as well as physical and mental support for its members. However, not all services will be available immediately upon people's return.

KFN's 3-step re-entry plan

The first step of KFN's plan involves a scan of damages and a safety assessment, as well as an assessment of the safety of air quality and water systems.

The second step involves essential workers returning to the community to check on and restore basic services like health care, fuel, power, cell service and transportation.

The third step is when residents can return. This would take place when fire experts believe that the fire won't spread any further, and when basic services in place in the town, as well as the reserve.

KFN members with health concerns will possibly have to stay awa longer, until all health services are restored in both the town and the reserve.