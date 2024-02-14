Kátł'odeeche First Nation residents prepare for new homes

Between the flooding in spring 2022 and the wildfires last summer, Kátł'odeeche First Nation (KFN) in the N.W.T. has lost over 20 homes in the last two years.

Displaced residents have been living in federal housing and hotels across the territory, some for over a year.

KFN resident Louis Tambour, who lost his home to wildfire last year, has been living in the North Country Inn in Hay River, N.W.T., with his dog Fluffy. He says it's been hard but he's looking forward to moving into his new home.

On Jan. 10, the community received its first shipment of four new homes.

"It won't be the same, but you know, at least we have a roof over our head, a place to sleep and something to eat, you know, that's the main thing," he said.

"I'm just glad no one got hurt, no one got hurt in these fires."

Four new homes arrived in the community last month. (CBC/Carla Ulrich)

The whole experience has had its ups and downs for Tambour but loneliness has been the worst part of being displaced.

"We're all scattered all over," he said. "I don't see anybody around. Sometime people would walk around past your house, you talk to them, but here you can't."

Tambour had lived in his KFN home since 1995. He said that losing his belongings was emotional for him, because of the memories associated with them.

"What we worked for, me and my spouse. For 18 years she was with me, everything went up in just one hour," he said.

Tambour also had six sheds on his property that he lost.

Despite it all, he's looking forward to the future when he can finally move back into his house and Fluffy will have more space and a yard to run around in.

"I miss my home, my dog misses her home," he said. "I'll be really thankful when that day comes."

KFN Chief April Martel was also displaced after losing her home to the flooding. She says the new homes are a long time coming.

"There's people that have been going through trauma after trauma," she said.

April Martel, chief of Kátł'odeeche First Nation, lost her home in the 2022 flood. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

The community is expecting more homes to be delivered along with those that have already arrived.

The new units will replace homes lost in the wildfire and flood, and there are also additional units coming in to help with homelessness in the community. The homes were purchased from Best Buy Homes in Alberta.

The First Nation was able to take some of the elders who attended the Lac Ste Anne Pilgrimage in Alberta last July to go to Best Buy Homes to pick out houses. Martel said it was a hot day but that didn't bring down the excitement of the event.

"It was really nice to see that," she said. "They got to pick their home and design it the way they want it."

Martel said for now, the contractors are going over final details and waiting for the weather to cooperate so they can install the screw piles.

"Once the houses are on there, we have all the plumbers, the heaters, the electricians, the power corp. — everybody [is] ready," she said.

"It's a lot of work but this is why we have a contractor, to make sure that that runs smoothly and properly."

Martel says they expect to have everyone in their homes by the end of March.