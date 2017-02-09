Prime minister to make marine conservation announcement in Iqaluit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to make a marine conservation announcement in Iqaluit on Thursday morning.

He will be accompanied by Canada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna.

The announcement, which comes ahead of the October federal election, will be made at Nunavut Arctic College.

Directly after the announcement, Trudeau will fly 1,600 kilometres further north to Arctic Bay, a community at the top of Baffin Island, to spend the afternoon.

There is no announcement scheduled for Arctic Bay, but he will participate in a community feast at the community hall.

Though not on his official itinerary, the prime minister is also expected at a Liberal event in the capital on Thursday evening.

This is the second time Trudeau has visited Nunavut this year. In March, he visited Iqaluit to apologize to Inuit for abuses suffered during tuberculosis treatment in the mid-twentieth century.

This will be Trudeau's third visit to the territory during his tenure as prime minister. He first visited in 2017 to sign the Inuit-Crown partnership.