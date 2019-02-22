Junior can-can dancers get a kick out of Sourdough Rendezvous

Charlotte Kaszycki, or "Shimmerin' Char," says her dance group's can-can routine is a lot of fun — but it's also a real workout.

"It's ten minutes long, so it's definitely a lot of stamina," she said.

"It's just about pacing yourself throughout the routine, and knowing when to go hard and when to take breaths."

Kaszycki — decked out in black feathers, colourful frills, tights and garters — is part of a junior can-can line at this year's Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous in Whitehorse.

Can-can lines are a traditional favourite at Rendezvous, but this is the first year for a line made up of eight teenagers who train with the Northern Lights School of Dance.

"We are younger... a little bit more flexible!" Kaszycki laughed.

Flexibility — and stamina — are key. A can-can routine invariably features a lot of twirling and high-kicking.

Flexibility and stamina are key — a can-can routine invariably features a lot of twirling and high-kicking. (Northern Lights School of Dance)

Dancer Hazel Lewis ("Hootin' Hazel") says the main challenge is "dealing with the tight quads."

"Your legs get very tight from lifting your legs up so much, and just kicking ... it's kind of painful sometimes," said Lewis.

"But it's all worth it, to see everyone's face and get all the cheering and excitement," added Laura Kos ("Aurora Laura").

The group will perform at a whole chorus line of events through the weekend. Teighan Quaile — "Twirlin' Teigs" — describes their routine as fairly traditional, with some modern flair.

"We have our classic kicks and everything of our can-can dance, but then we have our Michael Bublé songs, where we add our little twist on it."

Quaile says she loves being part of the can-can line, because it's all about getting people together and having a good laugh.

Kaszycki agrees — and says the louder the audience, the higher the kicks.

"Definitely the more positive and rowdy they are, the more it pumps us up and just makes us go even harder while dancing," she said.