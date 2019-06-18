N.W.T.'s top doctor issues smoke advisory for 8 communities

The Northwest Territories' chief public health officer has issued a wildfire smoke exposure advisory for people in parts of the North Slave and South Slave regions.

In a release issued Monday evening, Dr. Kami Kandola said the communities of Yellowknife, Hay River, Kakisa, Enterprise, Fort Providence, Behchoko, Detah and Fort Resolution are experiencing environmental smoke exposure from wildfires in Alberta.

People at increased risk include young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with diabetes, lung or heart conditions.

Kandola says wildfire smoke exposure can quickly cause sore eyes, tears, cough and a runny nose. Anyone experiencing symptoms like wheezing, chest discomfort or shortness of breath is advised to go to their local health centre.

Exposure from wildfire smoke, shown here over the N.W.T. from the fires in northern Alberta, can quickly cause sore eyes, tears, cough and a runny nose. (firesmoke.ca)

If smoke becomes a problem, the health department recommends staying inside as much as possible with the windows and doors closed, drinking lots of water and using room air cleaners with HEPA filters.

Kandola says the amount of smoke may change due to weather conditions, and says air quality is being continually monitored for all communities.