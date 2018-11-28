Skip to Main Content
Governor General Julie Payette to make first official visit to Yukon Thursday
Canada's Governor General, Julie Payette, will make her first official visit to Yukon Thursday, stopping in Whitehorse to meet with territorial government officials and tour Yukon College's research centre.

Yukon is the final province or territory to receive an official visit from Payette

Governor General Julie Payette inspects troops with Joint Task Force North in Yellowknife during an official visit in November 2017. Payette will make her first official visit to the Yukon tomorrow. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

The Yukon is the only province or territory that Payette has not yet paid an official visit since she assumed the office over one year ago. She travelled to the Northwest Territories in November 2017, and to Nunavut in April of this year.

Payette will begin her visit Thursday morning with a meeting with Yukon's commissioner, Angélique Bernard, before an official welcoming ceremony with Premier Sandy Silver, Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston and Bernard.

She will then meet with Silver before visiting Yukon College in the afternoon, touring the Centre for Northern Innovation in Mining and the Yukon Research Centre Lab, according to a media release.

Payette has received criticism over her first year as Governor General, including for breaking a previously established tradition that those in the position visit all provinces and territories in her first year. 

