At 14, this Tulita teen is already building a budding rap career

A teenager from Tulita, N.W.T., is making waves around town after releasing his first rap album recently.

Julian McPherson, who goes by the stage name Lil Macc, is only 14. But he's already garnered more than 5,000 followers on Spotify since his album Legacy dropped on the music-streaming app.

He released the tracks in August, for his sister's birthday, he said. Since then, one of his most popular songs, Extendo, has been streamed more than 12,000 times. Another, G.O.A.T., has more than 6,000 views.

McPherson said people in his home community, which has a population of around 500 people, have been listening to his work and liking what they hear.

"I like that I can express myself in my songs, in my lyrics," McPherson told CBC's Northwind, adding that he was excited to also collaborate with other musicians for the album.

The teen first started dabbling in rap when he was 12 or 13.

He said he was at his sister's house one day, listening to music, when he wondered if he should make his own.

"I just found a song with like, no lyrics, and I just started writing to it," McPherson said. "And then it just started from there."

Julian McPherson says he started taking an interest in making rap music when he was 12 or 13. (Submitted by Judy McPherson)

The rapper says he makes music to help others who may be struggling with feelings of depression or anxiety.

But it's also for the fun of the process, he said.

He was particularly excited to hear one of his tracks played at a local Halloween party last month.

"It was cool 'cause they were playing my music," McPherson said.

He said he hopes one day his music might bring him to another city, where he can gain more exposure and learn to make "more and better music."

For the time being, he's just trying to balance his budding rap career with school — which he said is not always an easy feat. But that isn't stopping him from laying down some fresh tracks in the near future.

McPherson said he plans to drop another album on Christmas Day.